Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) will report $5.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.98 billion. Mastercard posted sales of $4.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year sales of $18.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.64 billion to $18.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.02 billion to $22.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.94.

NYSE:MA opened at $355.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $350.99 and a 200 day moving average of $355.41.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 24.11%.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $1,498,387,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,096 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $602,624,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 173.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $616,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

