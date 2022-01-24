Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.02 Million

Brokerages expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) to post sales of $97.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.98 million and the lowest is $96.05 million. Global Net Lease posted sales of $87.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year sales of $381.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $380.77 million to $382.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $398.49 million, with estimates ranging from $386.45 million to $410.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Global Net Lease.
Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Global Net Lease by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,358,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,092,000 after buying an additional 474,737 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,926,000 after purchasing an additional 762,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Global Net Lease by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,856,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,854,000 after buying an additional 136,918 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 26.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,414,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,675,000 after buying an additional 502,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Net Lease by 13.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,341,000 after buying an additional 258,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GNL stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $20.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.42%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -571.41%.
Global Net Lease Company Profile
Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.
Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.