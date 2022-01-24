Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.02 Million

Brokerages expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) to post sales of $97.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.98 million and the lowest is $96.05 million. Global Net Lease posted sales of $87.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year sales of $381.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $380.77 million to $382.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $398.49 million, with estimates ranging from $386.45 million to $410.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Global Net Lease by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,358,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,092,000 after buying an additional 474,737 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,926,000 after purchasing an additional 762,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Global Net Lease by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,856,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,854,000 after buying an additional 136,918 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 26.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,414,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,675,000 after buying an additional 502,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Net Lease by 13.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,341,000 after buying an additional 258,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNL stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $20.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.42%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -571.41%.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

