Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to Post $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 420%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COLL. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of COLL traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.98. 5,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.29.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $104,352.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

