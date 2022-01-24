Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $619.66 Million

Equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will report sales of $619.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $610.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $629.60 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $592.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $3.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $739.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.16 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,003,000 after buying an additional 36,548 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 54.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.04. 227,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,002. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average is $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.96. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $36.31 and a 12 month high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

