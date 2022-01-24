Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $730.39 Million

Analysts predict that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will post $730.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $775.20 million and the lowest is $690.26 million. CAE posted sales of $638.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CAE.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $647.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

CAE stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.55. The stock had a trading volume of 358,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,142. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.34. CAE has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.19, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CAE by 0.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 586,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of CAE by 213.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,817,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,341 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of CAE by 8.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the third quarter valued at approximately $448,000. 56.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CAE

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAE (CAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.