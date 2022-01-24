Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Analysts expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. Broadwind posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $40.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 64.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadwind by 11.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Broadwind by 213.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

BWEN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,029. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Broadwind has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $12.89.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

