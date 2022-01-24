Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $125.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) will announce $125.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $127.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.93 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) posted sales of $116.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full-year sales of $521.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $520.60 million to $522.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $584.05 million, with estimates ranging from $579.30 million to $587.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $123.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPAY. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $224,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 22.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 80.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter worth $149,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $56.33 on Monday. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $56.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.74.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

