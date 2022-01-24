YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YPF Sociedad Anonima is an international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility. They have a dominant position in Argentina’s exploration, production, refining and marketing sectors, as well as a growing presence in petrochemicals. “

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $3.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $5.86.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 2.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 362.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

