YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $83.44

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $83.44 and last traded at $85.59, with a volume of 8699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.28.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st.

The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.83.

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

