Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

AUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.29.

AUY traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 26,635,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,895,370. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.49. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.10.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.34 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 7.80%. Yamana Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at $48,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

