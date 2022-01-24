YAM V3 Market Capitalization Achieves $3.40 Million (YAM)

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. YAM V3 has a total market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. One YAM V3 coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00041364 BTC.

About YAM V3

YAM V3 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,108,707 coins and its circulating supply is 13,101,131 coins. YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM V3

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

