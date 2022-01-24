XTRABYTES (XBY) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, XTRABYTES has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $144,621.51 and $3.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.28 or 0.00182194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00048721 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00169436 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00029418 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000523 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

