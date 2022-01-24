XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $738,964,000 after purchasing an additional 88,777 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,027 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,177,000 after purchasing an additional 774,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,156,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,508,000 after purchasing an additional 80,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,827,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,630,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $66.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.33 and a 200 day moving average of $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $63.24 and a one year high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.54.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

