Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $92.50 to $94.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.71.

WYNN opened at $85.65 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $76.03 and a one year high of $143.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.80 and its 200-day moving average is $92.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $994.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,034,609 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 98.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,229 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth about $313,000. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,254.5% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 16.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,455 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

