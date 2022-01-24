WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for WW International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WW International’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WW. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

WW stock opened at $12.36 on Monday. WW International has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79. The company has a market cap of $865.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.56.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.77 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. WW International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WW International by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,738,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,985,000 after purchasing an additional 419,711 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after purchasing an additional 70,032 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in WW International by 394.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 625,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after buying an additional 498,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of WW International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,791,000. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

