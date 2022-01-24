WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,050 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of WSFS Financial worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in WSFS Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

In other news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $76,342.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $92,992.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $51.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.15. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $56.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.39 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

