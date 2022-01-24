Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,148,000 after acquiring an additional 658,742 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 1,312.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 169,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after acquiring an additional 157,207 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,742,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,335,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,755,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,782,000 after acquiring an additional 75,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $51.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.09. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.84.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.