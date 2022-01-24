Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $121.02

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $121.02 and last traded at $121.78, with a volume of 4689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.45.

WIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.28.

The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.55.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Threadgill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 26,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 211,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,326,000 after acquiring an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

