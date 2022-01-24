Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Sells 376 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,442,000 after purchasing an additional 806,296 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,528,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,710,000 after purchasing an additional 803,609 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,365,000 after purchasing an additional 721,025 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 274.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,413,000 after buying an additional 582,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.42.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $2.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.12. 47,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.83. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $78.33 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.