Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Sells 293 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,796 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.8% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 11,217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 595,510 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,189,105. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.77. The company has a market cap of $112.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $95.30 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.89.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

