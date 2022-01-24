Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Sells 1,305 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 120.2% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the third quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,489,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.0% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 31,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $1.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.27. The company had a trading volume of 400,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,359,768. The stock has a market cap of $197.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.53%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Citigroup cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.44.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

