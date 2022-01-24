Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 4.2% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 11.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,902,000 after buying an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $7,203,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,888,078,000 after buying an additional 202,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.36.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,379 shares of company stock valued at $4,582,486 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $5.96 on Monday, hitting $493.95. The company had a trading volume of 105,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,560. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $594.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $617.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

