Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Has $211,000 Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

TSM traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.18. 382,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,259,932. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.77. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $107.58 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

