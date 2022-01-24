Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Williams Industrial Services Group provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification and plant management support services. It serves nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical and other process and manufacturing industries. Williams Industrial Services Group, formerly known as Global Power Equipment Group, is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a report on Friday, November 19th.

WLMS stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.64 million, a PE ratio of 105.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.01. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $73.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.80 million. Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 9.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Williams Industrial Services Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. B. Brown acquired 11,137 shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $40,093.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. B. Brown acquired 55,778 shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $200,800.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 90,187 shares of company stock worth $317,293 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLMS. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $484,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,465,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $4,322,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

