William Blair Lowers V.F. (NYSE:VFC) to Hold

William Blair downgraded shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VFC. Wedbush started coverage on V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Williams Capital lowered V.F. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.67.

NYSE:VFC opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a 1-year low of $65.34 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Amundi acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,803,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,060,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,388 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in V.F. by 4,144.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,243 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,390,000 after buying an additional 1,180,223 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,315,240,000 after buying an additional 995,982 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

