WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Receives $4.12 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.12.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WLDBF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$4.30 to C$4.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of WildBrain in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get WildBrain alerts:

WLDBF traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.21. 81,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,700. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. WildBrain has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34.

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.