WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Stock Position Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of WideOpenWest worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.3% in the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,812,000 after purchasing an additional 377,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,368,000 after purchasing an additional 72,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 50,272 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 17.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 498,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after buying an additional 75,492 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 79.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after buying an additional 198,267 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other WideOpenWest news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,820. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

WOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WideOpenWest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $18.58 on Monday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.39.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

