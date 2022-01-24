Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Bradley John Wall Purchases 1,300 Shares

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Bradley John Wall bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$442,200.

TSE:WCP traded down C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,249,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,773. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.19.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$728.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.27%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WCP shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.65.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

