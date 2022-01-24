Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,518 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,197 shares during the quarter. Upland Software makes up about 1.3% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.75% of Upland Software worth $7,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter worth $218,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter worth $222,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Upland Software during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 4.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $76,477.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UPLD opened at $19.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $596.50 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.00. Upland Software, Inc. has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.71 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPLD. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

