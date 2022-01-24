Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC Buys 17,898 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,898 shares during the period. Peloton Interactive comprises approximately 3.2% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $18,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.5% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 45.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.2% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 8.7% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 3,329 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $175,138.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,801 shares of company stock worth $2,198,461. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTON opened at $25.74 on Monday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $166.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. Westpark Capital lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Europe lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.06.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

