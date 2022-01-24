Whalerock Point Partners LLC Invests $215,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.07.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $10.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $269.75. The stock had a trading volume of 63,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,869. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $311.07 and its 200-day moving average is $308.89. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

