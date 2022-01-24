Whalerock Point Partners LLC Has $472,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 38.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.53. 30,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,577,696. The company has a market cap of $158.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.10 and a 200 day moving average of $97.29. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.34 and a 52-week high of $106.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

