Whalerock Point Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.6% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 15,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,635,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,662,000 after purchasing an additional 61,712 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $8.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $431.37. 548,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,414,531. The business’s fifty day moving average is $467.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.20. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $369.65 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

