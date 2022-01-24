Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.55.

WAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $477,167.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $59,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAL traded down $4.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,429. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $67.33 and a twelve month high of $124.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. The company had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

