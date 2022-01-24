Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Stock Price Down 14.2%

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) fell 14.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $8.93. 589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 202,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEAV. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.08.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.18 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weave Communications Inc will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weave Communications Company Profile (NYSE:WEAV)

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

