Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,988 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Washington Federal worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 5.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 50.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 1,474.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 817,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,974,000 after acquiring an additional 765,399 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 1.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 515,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $630,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $34.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.95 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $152.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WAFD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

