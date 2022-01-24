Warp Finance Trading 56.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 29% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $138.41 or 0.00413711 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 56.8% against the US dollar. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $646,919.49 and $215,923.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008918 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003324 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.