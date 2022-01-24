Waltonchain Price Down 33.6% Over Last 7 Days (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $39.14 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000043 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

WTC is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,326,043 coins and its circulating supply is 78,605,011 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

