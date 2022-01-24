Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.83.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $132.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.42 and its 200 day moving average is $125.45. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $81.52 and a 1 year high of $156.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth about $2,111,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

