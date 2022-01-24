Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Walker & Dunlop worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 48.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth about $203,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth about $294,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD stock opened at $132.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.45. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.52 and a fifty-two week high of $156.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

