Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,782 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,005.4% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $52.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

