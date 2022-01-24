Wagerr Market Cap Tops $7.08 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for $0.0327 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $7.08 million and approximately $16,924.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00009398 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003422 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.00491832 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 222,963,765 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

