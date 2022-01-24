W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 150 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,031 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 449,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,915,000 after acquiring an additional 132,573 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

SYY opened at $77.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.91.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

