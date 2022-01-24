W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 122 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.5% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,607.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,868.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,807.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,797.28 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,239.08.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

