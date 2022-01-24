W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Reduces Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 1,484.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMP opened at $81.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.67. Tompkins Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.83 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $76.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.35 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

In related news, CEO Gregory J. Hartz sold 1,934 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $160,309.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald J. Klein, Jr. sold 998 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $81,925.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,432 shares of company stock worth $368,235. 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

