W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.07.

LRCX stock opened at $605.79 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $481.05 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $679.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $624.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

