W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Acquires Shares of 2,220 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,301,618 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $201,087,000 after acquiring an additional 45,576 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 24.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth $2,559,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $16,752,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,376 shares of company stock valued at $22,705,317. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $142.95 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Wedbush began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. HSBC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.31.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

