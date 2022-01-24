Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 447.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Shares of NYSE VOR opened at $8.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06. Vor Biopharma has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $63.62.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts predict that Vor Biopharma will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vor Biopharma news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 143.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 100.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 299.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

