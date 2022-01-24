Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on VOD. Argus lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOD. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 1,311.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 3,230.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

VOD traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.71. 1,298,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,913,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $20.36.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.5142 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 9.9%.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

