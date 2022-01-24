Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,062 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.49% of Vishay Precision Group worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VPG opened at $33.06 on Monday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $450.48 million, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $81.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $174,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $729,250 in the last 90 days. 6.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

